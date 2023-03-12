Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,911 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Marriott International worth $130,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,114,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436 in the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International stock opened at $164.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.83 and a 200 day moving average of $158.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

