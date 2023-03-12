News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
News has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
News Stock Performance
NASDAQ NWS opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. News has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.34.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of News by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of News by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of News by 2,542.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About News
News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.
