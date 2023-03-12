NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NXDT opened at 11.31 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 10.79 and a 12-month high of 17.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of 12.98.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 8,931 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.93 per share, for a total transaction of 142,270.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,931 shares in the company, valued at 142,270.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 63,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 58.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth about $146,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

