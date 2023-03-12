NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.685 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.6%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NREF opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.82 million, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 560.02 and a quick ratio of 560.02. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $25.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, insider Matt Mcgraner bought 5,000 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $84,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 99,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,016.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired 5,605 shares of company stock valued at $95,893 in the last three months. 48.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 509.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Stories

