NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Up 19.7% in February

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

NextSource Materials Stock Performance

NSRCF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,749. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. NextSource Materials has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $231.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.07.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

