NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Up 19.7% in February

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
NextSource Materials Stock Performance
NSRCF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,749. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. NextSource Materials has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $231.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.07.
About NextSource Materials
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextSource Materials (NSRCF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.