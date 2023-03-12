Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Buys $72,600.00 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,439,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,758,333.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas Financial Price Performance

NICK stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 28.88, a current ratio of 28.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Nicholas Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nicholas Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Further Reading

