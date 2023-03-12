Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noble Rock Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,397,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 536,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Rock Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NRAC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,804. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Noble Rock Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

About Noble Rock Acquisition

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

