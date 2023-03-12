Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,630,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 16,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NOK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. 17,299,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,601,707. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DNB Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 5.5% in the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 393,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.