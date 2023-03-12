Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 103,137 uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $135,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,069.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $135,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,069.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,924.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,412.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $332,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

QURE opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. uniQure has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 119.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

