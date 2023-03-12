Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $1.94 Million in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QURE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,908,000 after buying an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on QURE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

QURE opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. uniQure has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 119.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $135,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,069.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $135,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,069.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,924.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,412.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $332,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

