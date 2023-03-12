Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Atlas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Stock Down 0.1 %

ATCO stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Atlas Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

About Atlas

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

