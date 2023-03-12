Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in TotalEnergies by 47.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 63.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth approximately $4,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.64. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($72.34) to €73.00 ($77.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

