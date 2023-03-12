NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 6.4 %

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

