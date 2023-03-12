Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $19.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.