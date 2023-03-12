Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NAC opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $13.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

