Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on April 3rd

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NXC opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

