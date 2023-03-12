Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.