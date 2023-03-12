Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

