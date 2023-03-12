Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on April 3rd

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

QQQX opened at $22.76 on Friday. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,747,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,703,000 after buying an additional 19,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,700,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 387,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 23.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 239,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 45,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

