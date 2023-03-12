Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on April 3rd

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance
QQQX opened at $22.76 on Friday. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23.
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
