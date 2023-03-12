Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXJ. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 545.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 199,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 168,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 99,875 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 187.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 41,597 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $260,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Stories

