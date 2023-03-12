Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 182.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 66,096 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 161.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $328,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

