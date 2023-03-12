Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 1.1 %

NXN stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

