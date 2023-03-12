Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 3rd

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NQP opened at $11.13 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

