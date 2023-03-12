Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of JPC opened at $7.07 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.