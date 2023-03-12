Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of JPC opened at $7.07 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

