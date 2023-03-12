Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JSD opened at $12.08 on Friday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.