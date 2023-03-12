NWF Group (LON:NWF) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

NWF Group Trading Down 1.8 %

LON NWF opened at GBX 270 ($3.25) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 238.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 250.82. NWF Group has a one year low of GBX 188 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £133.41 million, a P/E ratio of 729.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

NWF Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. NWF Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,891.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NWF Group Company Profile

In other NWF Group news, insider Rob Andrew sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.79), for a total value of £27,840 ($33,477.63). Corporate insiders own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots.

