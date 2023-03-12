NXM Price Reaches $46.12 on Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $304.15 million and approximately $76,985.76 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $46.12 or 0.00224755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00034601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00035280 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00022170 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004655 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,527.75 or 1.00027785 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003114 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 46.53920551 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $77,675.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

