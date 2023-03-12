NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.01 Per Share

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

NXP Semiconductors has raised its dividend by an average of 39.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $12.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $175.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $198.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,155,826 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $340,686,000 after purchasing an additional 206,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $326,580,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,422 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $354,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $267,123,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.