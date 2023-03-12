Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (OCSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.
Oaktree Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 87.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance
Shares of OCSL stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.35 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCSL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.75 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group set a $22.50 price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.