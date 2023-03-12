Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (OCSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 87.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCSL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.75 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group set a $22.50 price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

