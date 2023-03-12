Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (OCSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on March 31st

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.
Oaktree Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 87.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 463.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.75 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.