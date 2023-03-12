Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (OCSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on March 31st

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 87.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 463.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.75 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

