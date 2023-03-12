Oakview Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,726 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Sysco makes up about 5.0% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sysco by 15.5% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Sysco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.40.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

