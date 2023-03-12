Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0507 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $290.37 million and approximately $21.31 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,558.08 or 0.07252085 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00070885 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00026701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00053418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00023334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04940883 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $23,420,264.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.