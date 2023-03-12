OMG Network Market Cap Tops $175.79 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $175.79 million and approximately $15.66 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00006078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00070491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00053699 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000915 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

