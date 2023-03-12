Oppenheimer Comments on Sonder Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOND)

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sonder in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sonder’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sonder’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SOND. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Sonder in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

SOND opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.16. Sonder has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sonder by 189.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Sonder during the first quarter worth $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonder during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonder by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Francis Davidson bought 30,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $34,308.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,385,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,684.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 75,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,238. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

