Oppenheimer Cuts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $150.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRPT. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $143.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.97. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $159.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

