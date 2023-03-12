Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Opsens from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Opsens Stock Performance

OPSSF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 1,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,687. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. Opsens has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.44.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

See Also

