OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Lake Street Capital

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.
OptimizeRx Trading Down 8.8 %
Shares of OPRX stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.49 million, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $43.28.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.
