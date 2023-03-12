OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Lake Street Capital

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.49 million, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $43.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OptimizeRx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 1,782.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 32,079 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 364,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.