Orbler (ORBR) Price Hits $4.70

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, Orbler has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for about $4.70 or 0.00022009 BTC on major exchanges. Orbler has a total market cap of $956.02 million and approximately $863,986.79 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orbler

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

