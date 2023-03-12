Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Institutional Trading of Organigram
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Organigram in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Organigram in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Organigram in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Organigram by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Organigram in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 10.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Organigram Stock Down 7.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. 1,880,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,330. Organigram has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
About Organigram
