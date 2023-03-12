Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Up 210.4% in February

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 210.4% from the February 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
Oriental Land Stock Performance
OLCLY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $32.64. 4,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,795. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. Oriental Land has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 105.29 and a beta of 0.26.
Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oriental Land will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oriental Land Company Profile
Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.
