ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 611,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 741,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,055.0 days.

ORIX Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORXCF remained flat at $18.18 during midday trading on Friday. ORIX has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

