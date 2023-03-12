Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) EVP Sells $44,660.00 in Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) EVP Christopher D. Holt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,685 shares in the company, valued at $149,276.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.88. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.58 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 23.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Orrstown Financial Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 161.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 66.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 43.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

