Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,452,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 4,542,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54,524.0 days.
Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance
Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping stock remained flat at $0.40 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.62.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile
