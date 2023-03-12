Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,452,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 4,542,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54,524.0 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping stock remained flat at $0.40 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.62.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

