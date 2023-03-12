Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,301. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 21.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

See Also

