Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 859,300 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Performance

Panbela Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,255. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $535,462.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Panbela Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

(Get Rating)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.