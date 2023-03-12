Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Par Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.57.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Par Pacific news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,851.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,851.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Par Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 45.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after buying an additional 370,133 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 60.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 77.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the second quarter worth $13,246,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

