Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Par Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.57.
Par Pacific Price Performance
Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Par Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 45.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after buying an additional 370,133 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 60.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 77.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the second quarter worth $13,246,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Par Pacific (PARR)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.