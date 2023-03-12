Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Paramount Resources Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of TSE POU opened at C$30.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.96. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$22.16 and a 52 week high of C$40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POU shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.50.
Paramount Resources Company Profile
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.
