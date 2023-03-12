Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Partners Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTRS traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. Partners Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Partners Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Partners Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $4,731,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Partners Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Partners Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $7,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Partners Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Partners Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

