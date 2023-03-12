Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 60 ($0.72) target price on the stock.

RTN has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.82) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 56 ($0.67).

The Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON RTN opened at GBX 38.46 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £294.24 million, a P/E ratio of -427.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.98. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of GBX 25.06 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 79.02 ($0.95).

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

