Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.42. 157,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,441. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

In related news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 17,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $51,624.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,543,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,706,759.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,482.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Permianville Royalty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.