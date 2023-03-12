Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,968,000 after acquiring an additional 215,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,731,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,386,000 after buying an additional 583,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,734,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,171,000 after buying an additional 132,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perrigo Stock Performance

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $74,947.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at $288,584.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

Perrigo Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Further Reading

